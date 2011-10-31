2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.
This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.8
of 5
18
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
FredrickChua
31/10/2011
Singapore
nice radio ! (:
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
sangitapillai
22/08/2011
Singapore
easy to use, aesthetically designed, good sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
CHEW_KEENG
03/07/2011
Singapore
Useful and pleasant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system