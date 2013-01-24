Other items in the box
- 3.5mm stereo line in cable
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick Use Guide
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.
This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
