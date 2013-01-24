Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    docking entertainment system

    DC190/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      docking entertainment system

      DC190/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

      docking entertainment system

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

      docking entertainment system

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking entertainment system

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wake up to your favorite tunes

        from iPod & radio

        3W RMS total output power

        3W RMS total output power

        This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2x1.5W
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          3.5mm stereo input

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          144  mm
          Product height
          144  mm
          Product depth
          62  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick Use Guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us