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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
docking speaker
Discontinued
Support
DS1155/12
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (2)
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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