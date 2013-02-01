  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    docking speaker

    DS1155/12
    Sound that fits your home
      docking speaker

      DS1155/12
      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand. See all benefits

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand. See all benefits

        Sound that fits your home

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • USB port for charging
        • 6W
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

        6W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S Plus
          • iPhone SE

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Sound

          Output power
          6 W RMS
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V

        • Convenience

          Clock
          Digital

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          177 x 177 x 100  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          222 x 139 x 222 mm
          Product weight
          0.88  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.08  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

