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2 year warranty
30-day return
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Electric sweeper
Discontinued
Support
FC6126/03
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual
All (4)
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Electric Sweeper has a short runtime
My Philips Electric Sweeper does not charge
Can I pick up liquids with the sweeper?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
Contacting Philips
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