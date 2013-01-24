Home
      The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots.

      Electric sweeper

The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots.

      The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots. See all benefits

      The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots. See all benefits

        No more bending

        Easily reaches difficult spots

        • 4.8 V
        Bendable stick

        Bendable stick

        The bendable stick assures an easy cleaning, even of hard to reach places. You don't have to bend anymore to clean under furniture: this sweeper bends for you.

        Fast spinning brush-roll

        Fast spinning brush-roll

        To make your work easier, an electrically rotating brush automatically flips dirt into the Electric Sweeper's self-contained dirt chamber. Turn on the Electric Sweeper and effortlessly pick up dirt, crumbs, hair and more. This dynamic brush-roll action is safe and effective on any hard or short-pile carpeted floor in your home.

        Eco-friendly NiMH battery

        Eco-friendly NiMH battery

        Enjoy optimal freedom of movement without a cord getting in your way. Powerful, rechargeable Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH) batteries give you up to 50 minutes of cleaning on hard floors. These NiMH batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.

        Side brushes

        Side brushes

        The side brushes on the sweeper make sure you will get a good cleaning result, even along the walls. The brushes move the dirt from the side to the front of the sweeper, so the roller brush will pick up all the dirt.

        Unique dirt tray removal system

        Unique dirt tray removal system

        The unique dust management system gets rid of dirt, from the floor to the bin, effortlessly. One click of a button opens the chamber,allowing you to empty everything inside straight into the bin without bending down or touching any dirt.

        Soft touch handle

        The soft touch handle ensures a comfortable grip. The soft rubber coating feels gentle and gives the firm grip you need.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Comfort white and warm orange

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.21  L

        • Performance

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Battery voltage
          4.8  V
          Charging time
          16 - 18  hour(s)
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          74  dB
          Runtime
          50  minute(s)

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Bendable stick
          • Charging indication
          • Dirt tray removal system
          • Side brushes
          • Soft touch handle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
          520 x 304 x 560  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          4
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          125 x 284 x 542  mm
          Weight of product
          1.8  kg

