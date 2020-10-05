2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6172/01
Thorough cleaning results on all floors
The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. The mini turbo brush cleans soft surfaces such as sofas, cushions and matrasses.
Cordless
Bagless
25.2 V
Mini turbo brush
The 2-in-1 functionality gives you a stick vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one. This allows you easy cleaning of both floor and furniture.
3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.
The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Thanakorn
05/10/2020
ประเทศไทย
Philips employee
ใช้ง่ายสะดวกทำความสะอาดง่าย
[Employee of philipsglobal] ใช้ง่ายสะดวกเสียงเบา ทำความสะอาดง่าย พลังดูดแรงมากๆ
Pros
ใช้งานสะดวก
Cons
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This review was made for PowerPro Duo FC6172/01 ด้ามจับแบบ 2-in-1 พร้อมเทคโนโลยี PowerCyclone
Date of Use 2019-10-05
This review was made for PowerPro Duo FC6172/01 ด้ามจับแบบ 2-in-1 พร้อมเทคโนโลยี PowerCyclone
Date of Use 2019-10-05