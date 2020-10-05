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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone FC6172/01

Discontinued

PowerPro Duo2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone

FC6172/01

5

| (1) Review

Thorough cleaning results on all floors

The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. The mini turbo brush cleans soft surfaces such as sofas, cushions and matrasses.

See all benefits

With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

Thorough cleaning results on all floors

  • Cordless

  • Bagless

  • 25.2 V

  • Mini turbo brush

2-in-1functionality for cleaning of floors and furniture

2-in-1functionality for cleaning of floors and furniture

The 2-in-1 functionality gives you a stick vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one. This allows you easy cleaning of both floor and furniture.

3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

05/10/2020

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

Philips employee

ใช้ง่ายสะดวกทำความสะอาดง่าย

[Employee of philipsglobal] ใช้ง่ายสะดวกเสียงเบา ทำความสะอาดง่าย พลังดูดแรงมากๆ

Pros

ใช้งานสะดวก

Cons

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This review was made for PowerPro Duo FC6172/01 ด้ามจับแบบ 2-in-1 พร้อมเทคโนโลยี PowerCyclone

Date of Use 2019-10-05

This review was made for PowerPro Duo FC6172/01 ด้ามจับแบบ 2-in-1 พร้อมเทคโนโลยี PowerCyclone

Date of Use 2019-10-05

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