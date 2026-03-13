2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC6172/01
Discontinued
How long should I charge my Philips PowerPro Duo?
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to replace the batteries of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
How to clean the outside of my Philips PowerPro Duo
How/when to clean the filter of my Philips PowerPro Duo.
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How to clean the brush of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner