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2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
PureProtect Pet 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
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FY3110/00
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Original replacement filter for Philips Pet Air Purifier: 4-layer system with Pre-filter, HEPA filter, Activated Carbon, and Odor-Trap formula captures pet hair, allergens, and removes odors from fur, litter, and pet waste for cleaner air.
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