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PureProtect Pet 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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PureProtect Pet 3000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3110/00

PureProtect Pet 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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Manuals & Documentation

Original replacement filter for Philips Pet Air Purifier: 4-layer system with Pre-filter, HEPA filter, Activated Carbon, and Odor-Trap formula captures pet hair, allergens, and removes odors from fur, litter, and pet waste for cleaner air.

  • PDF file
  • 19 February 2026

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