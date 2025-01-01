2 year warranty
FY3110/00
Long-lasting freshness & protection for pet-homes
Original replacement filter for Philips Pet Air Purifier: 4-layer system with Pre-filter, HEPA filter, Activated Carbon, and Odor-Trap formula captures pet hair, allergens, and removes odors from fur, litter, and pet waste for cleaner air.
Compatible with 3000 Series
In box: 1 filter
Lifespan of up to 1 year
Original Philips filters
Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Pet 3000 series air purifiers: AC3360. You can find the model of your air purifier on the bottom of the device
The 4-layer system combines a pre-filter, HEPA filter, Active Carbon, and Odor-trap formula. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1), effectively removing pet fur, allergens, odors (2), bacteria, and viruses.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
Reviews
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm, iUTA
(2) Third-party lab verified removal of 5 pet odors: Hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), Ammonia (NH₃), Methanethiol (CH₃SH), Acetic acid (CH₃COOH), and Trimethylamine (N(CH₃)₃).
(3) Filter life depends on air quality and usage.