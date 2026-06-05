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2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
PureProtect Water 3400 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
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FY3400/30
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Genuine replacement filter for your 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.
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