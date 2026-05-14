2 year warranty
New
FY3400/30
Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
Genuine replacement filter for your 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.
Compatible with 3400 Series
Lifespan up to 1 year
In the box: 1 filter
Original Philips filter
Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
No filter steve
14/05/2026
United Kingdom
Shouldn’t be allowed
Selling a product without replacement filters should be illegal.
This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
(2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.