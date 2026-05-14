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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400
  • Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400

New

PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3400/30

1

| (1) Review

Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400

Genuine replacement filter for your 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.

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Compatible products
PureProtect Water 3400 Series

PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10

Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400

  • Compatible with 3400 Series

  • Lifespan up to 1 year

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

Original Philips filter for the best performance

Original Philips filter for the best performance

The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

14/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Shouldn’t be allowed

Selling a product without replacement filters should be illegal.

This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA

  2. (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.