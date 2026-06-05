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PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

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PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHumidification filter

FY3401/00

PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

New

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Manuals & Documentation

The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)

  • PDF file
  • 5 June 2026

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