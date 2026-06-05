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2 year warranty
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All series
PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
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FY3401/00
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The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)
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