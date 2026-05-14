2 year warranty
New
FY3401/00
Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)
Compatible with 3400 Series
Lifespan up to 6 months
NanoCloud technology
Original Philips filter
Replacement humidification filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months (2).
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
No filter steve
14/05/2026
United Kingdom
Shouldn’t be allowed
Selling a product without replacement filters should be illegal.
This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
(1) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
(2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.