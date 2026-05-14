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  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
  • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

New

PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHumidification filter

FY3401/00

1

| (1) Review

Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)

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Compatible products
PureProtect Water 3400 Series

PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10

NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

  • Compatible with 3400 Series

  • Lifespan up to 6 months

  • NanoCloud technology

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

Replacement humidification filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Up to 6 months of usage

Up to 6 months of usage

This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months (2).

Original Philips filter for the best performance

Original Philips filter for the best performance

The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

14/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Shouldn’t be allowed

Selling a product without replacement filters should be illegal.

This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

This review was made for PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab

  2. (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.