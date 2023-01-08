2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 18 g/min
65 g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
Calc-clean
Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years
Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability
Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.
Awards
5.0
of 5
177
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
08/01/2023
ประเทศไทย
เตารีดไอน้ำ
สินค้าดีส่งรวดเร้วทันใจใช้งานง่ายสะดวกสบายไม่เสียเวลาแนะนำคะ
Pros
ร้อนไว
Cons
ไม่มี
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
Miioo
27/12/2022
ประเทศไทย
สุดยอดเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า
สินค้าดีมีคุณภาพต้องยกให้ philips ค่ะใช้ดีมีคุณภาพวัสดุดีเยี่ยมทนทาน
Pros
ใช้ดีมีคุณภาพ
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
Pinkazba
27/12/2022
ประเทศไทย
ชอบเตารีดไอน้ำ สินค้าดี
ชอบๆๆๆๆ ใช้งานง่าย น้ำหนักเบา รีดเรียบทันใจ ในเวลาเร่งรีบ
Pros
เตารีดน้ำหนักเบา รีดเรียบได้ไว
Cons
ไม่มี
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model