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  • Iron 30% faster with steam*
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  • Iron 30% faster with steam*
  • Iron 30% faster with steam*
  • Iron 30% faster with steam*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Iron 30% faster with steam*
  • Iron 30% faster with steam*

Discontinued

Featherlight PlusSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1426/36

5
| (177) Reviews | 99% recommend this product

1 award

Iron 30% faster with steam*
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly.
See all benefits

Iron 30% faster with steam*

  • Steam 18 g/min

  • 65 g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Calc-clean

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

177

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2
1

08/01/2023

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

เตารีดไอน้ำ

สินค้าดีส่งรวดเร้วทันใจใช้งานง่ายสะดวกสบายไม่เสียเวลาแนะนำคะ

Pros

ร้อนไว

Cons

ไม่มี

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

27/12/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

สุดยอดเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า

สินค้าดีมีคุณภาพต้องยกให้ philips ค่ะใช้ดีมีคุณภาพวัสดุดีเยี่ยมทนทาน

Pros

ใช้ดีมีคุณภาพ

Cons

-

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

27/12/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ชอบเตารีดไอน้ำ สินค้าดี

ชอบๆๆๆๆ ใช้งานง่าย น้ำหนักเบา รีดเรียบทันใจ ในเวลาเร่งรีบ

Pros

เตารีดน้ำหนักเบา รีดเรียบได้ไว

Cons

ไม่มี

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/40 เตารีดไอน้ำที่มีแผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

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Disclaimers

  1. On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model