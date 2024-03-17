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Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Featherlight PlusSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1426/36

Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate GC1426/36 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 945.8 kB
  • 17 March 2024

User Manual Philips Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 16 March 2024

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