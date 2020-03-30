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  • Easy and Effective
  • Easy and Effective
  • Easy and Effective
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  • Easy and Effective
  • Easy and Effective

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1440/20

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Easy and Effective
This iron makes your ironing easy and effective with lots of continuous steam. The durable ceramic soleplate glides well over all garments, and the 3x precision tip reaches the trickiest areas. With the Comfort iron, ironing is made simple
See all benefits

3 ways to make your ironing easier

Easy and Effective

  • 2000 W

  • Anti-calc

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Drip stop

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/03/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Great Product

Easy to use, glides smoothly. Able to get creases out easily!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron

08/02/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Great product!

Very easy to iron as it glides over smoothly! Not too heavy or light, just nice in weight.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron

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