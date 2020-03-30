2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000 W
Anti-calc
Ceramic soleplate
Drip stop
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kelrecis
30/03/2020
Singapore
Great Product
Easy to use, glides smoothly. Able to get creases out easily!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Kelrecis
08/02/2020
Singapore
Great product!
Very easy to iron as it glides over smoothly! Not too heavy or light, just nice in weight.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron