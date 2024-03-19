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Steam iron

Discontinued

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Steam iron

GC1440/20

Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Steam iron GC1440/20 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 955.5 kB
  • 19 March 2024

User Manual Philips Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 16 March 2024

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