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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC1440/20
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Steam iron GC1440/20 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Steam iron - English (US)
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
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