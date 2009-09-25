2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4630/02
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!
Ionic Deepsteam
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Awards
1.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Wales2010
25/09/2009
United Kingdom
Steam
50% smaller steam!!! Wow!!! Explain to me how this works please, seeing as steam particles are individual H2O molecules.... Fission possibly?!?! Incredible....
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron
Spudsmum
28/06/2012
United Kingdom
Good features let down badly by a sole plate that sticks to many different fabrics despite regular cleaning
Good featuires on a well desgned comfortable to use iron. The performance is generally poor it drips water when hot and soleplate has a tendency to stck to many fabrics despite regular cleaning. I cannot reccommend this model to anyone, and I hiope some of the other models perform better! Disappointing from a major supplier of electrical goods.
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron
Steve99
01/06/2015
Australia
Great while it lasted
We bought an expensive iron expecting longevity but it lasted less than a year with minimal use. The blue light comes on but the iron does not heat up. Just when we thought we'd found a good iron.
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Ionic GC4630 Steam iron