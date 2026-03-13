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Azur Ionic Steam iron

Discontinued

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Azur IonicSteam iron

GC4630/02

Azur Ionic Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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