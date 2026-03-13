2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC4630/02
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!
Why does the humming sound varies from time to time during ironing?"
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
Fabrics stick to the soleplate
The orange pilot light does not work properly
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking