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2 year warranty
30-day return
Ironing
All series
7400 series Pressurised steam generator
Discontinued
Support
GC7430/02
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User Manual Philips 7400 series Pressurised steam generator - English (US)
Quick start guide Philips 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
The appliance produces less steam than before. What should I do?
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
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