2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.5 bar
ECO
150 g steam boost
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
Awards
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nick’s
12/06/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Steam iron
We have used the product for 9yrs returned it to be repaired and it’s back as good as new
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator
nanac
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product is easy to use
I really like my Iron as it is so easy to use, just fill up the water tank, switch on and in a couple of minutes it is good to go. It recommends that you empty the tank after every 10 uses, but as it is so easy to empty and descale , I tend to do it almost after each use. Brill
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator
TeeJay
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
easy to use
This is the best steam iron i have ever used, i should have bought a steam genarator years ago but the price always put me off. So fast in heating up, easy to use it just glides over clothes. Even jeans are no hassle. Ironing is one of my pet hates, but i get the ironing done in half the time now. In future i will buy this kind off iron again when needed and will be recommending it to my family and friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator