    Pressurised steam generator

    GC7430/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    Fast and powerful ironing
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC7430/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam iron GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills

      Suggested retail price: $399.00
      Pressurised steam generator

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Pressurised steam generator

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam iron GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills See all benefits

        Fast and powerful ironing

        Iron with 2-min quick start, refill any time

        • 4.5 bar
        • ECO
        • 150 g steam boost
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

        Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

        Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

        The seperate watertank allows you to re-fill the watertank any time, even during ironing, without waiting.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          150  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 4.5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets + rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          42.9 x 40 x 20.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

