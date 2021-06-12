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  • Fast and powerful ironing
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  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing
  • Fast and powerful ironing

Discontinued

7400 seriesPressurised steam generator

GC7430/02

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Fast and powerful ironing
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam iron GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills
See all benefits

Iron with 2-min quick start, refill any time

Fast and powerful ironing

  • 4.5 bar

  • ECO

  • 150 g steam boost

Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/06/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Steam iron

We have used the product for 9yrs returned it to be repaired and it’s back as good as new

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use

I really like my Iron as it is so easy to use, just fill up the water tank, switch on and in a couple of minutes it is good to go. It recommends that you empty the tank after every 10 uses, but as it is so easy to empty and descale , I tend to do it almost after each use. Brill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

easy to use

This is the best steam iron i have ever used, i should have bought a steam genarator years ago but the price always put me off. So fast in heating up, easy to use it just glides over clothes. Even jeans are no hassle. Ironing is one of my pet hates, but i get the ironing done in half the time now. In future i will buy this kind off iron again when needed and will be recommending it to my family and friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7400 series Pressurised steam generator

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