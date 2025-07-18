2 year warranty
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
10 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 10 length settings in 3mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3mm to 24mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.
Our 41 mm self-sharpening blades maintain long-lasting sharpness, cutting smoothly through the hair for a consistent, even haircut every time.
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.4
of 5
127
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
spacejelly
18/07/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Best hairclipper ever!
Love this product. Been using it for years and I have been buying this from Philips since way back when!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Deadman Inc
21/05/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great for people who likes grow beard.
Quality is good. There is a button to eject the blade which is really great. All my previous trimmers have to force open which will cause damage over time. And also it's easy to adjust blade length by just using button instead of multiple length cover.
Pros
Quality, user friendly, great features
Cons
When putting the blade back have to force a bit. Not sure if that is a con though.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-04-20
ng kh
15/02/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Cheap but Good
Achieves fast & efficient hair cut with sharp blades.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-01-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-01-14
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.