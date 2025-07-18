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  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming

Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5721/15

4.4

| (127) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Versatile family trimming

Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Get perfectly even haircuts at home

Versatile family trimming

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 10 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customize your look with 10 adjustable lengths

Customize your look with 10 adjustable lengths

With 10 length settings in 3mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3mm to 24mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Our 41 mm self-sharpening blades maintain long-lasting sharpness, cutting smoothly through the hair for a consistent, even haircut every time.

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

127

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

18/07/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Best hairclipper ever!

Love this product. Been using it for years and I have been buying this from Philips since way back when!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2024-06-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2024-06-17

21/05/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great for people who likes grow beard.

Quality is good. There is a button to eject the blade which is really great. All my previous trimmers have to force open which will cause damage over time. And also it's easy to adjust blade length by just using button instead of multiple length cover.

Pros

Quality, user friendly, great features

Cons

When putting the blade back have to force a bit. Not sure if that is a con though.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-04-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-04-20

15/02/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Cheap but Good

Achieves fast & efficient hair cut with sharp blades.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2024-01-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2024-01-14

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.