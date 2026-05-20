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2 year warranty
7-day return
HAIR clippers
All series
Hair Clipper Series 5000
Support
HC5721/15
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Repair Instructions Document
UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
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