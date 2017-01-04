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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2586/29
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2586/29
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2586/29

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Good toast easily

Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

See all benefits

Large bread slots, compact metal design

Good toast easily

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • Lid

  • Lid

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/01/2017

한국

한국

저렴한 가격에 성능도 괜찮에요.

가격대비 아주 좋은 제품인듯 합니다. 후라이팬에 구워먹는것 보다 휠씬 더 잘구워지고 우선 기름을 바르지 않아 좋네요. 디자인도 괜찮고, 딱 필요한 기능에 충실한 제품입니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster

16/05/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Reliable

Easy to use. Been using for over a year. Possible issues: 1. there is storage for cable provided but we find it inconvenient especially with the plug still sticking out and our needs an adaptor 2. there is built-in removable tray so one can take out any crumbs, etc after toasting but its still difficult to get it fully clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster

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