2 year warranty
Discontinued
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.
2 slot
Compact
Lid
Lid
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
yoshihala
04/01/2017
한국
저렴한 가격에 성능도 괜찮에요.
가격대비 아주 좋은 제품인듯 합니다. 후라이팬에 구워먹는것 보다 휠씬 더 잘구워지고 우선 기름을 바르지 않아 좋네요. 디자인도 괜찮고, 딱 필요한 기능에 충실한 제품입니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster
Finnick2
16/05/2018
Philippines
Reliable
Easy to use. Been using for over a year. Possible issues: 1. there is storage for cable provided but we find it inconvenient especially with the plug still sticking out and our needs an adaptor 2. there is built-in removable tray so one can take out any crumbs, etc after toasting but its still difficult to get it fully clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster