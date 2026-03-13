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Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2586/29
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Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Toaster
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Toaster - English (US)
All (1)
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
The browning from my Philips Toaster is uneven
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