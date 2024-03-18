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Avance Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2696/90
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Toaster HD2696/90 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
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