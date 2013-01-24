Home
    Avance Collection

    Toaster

    HD2696/90
    Perfect toast in every bite
      Avance Collection Toaster

      HD2696/90
      Perfect toast in every bite

      Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast to buns and croissants. The extra wide slots and eight browning settings enable you to get the perfect toast just the way you like it. See all benefits

      Avance Collection Toaster

      Perfect toast in every bite

      Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast to buns and croissants. The extra wide slots and eight browning settings enable you to get the perfect toast just the way you like it. See all benefits

      Perfect toast in every bite

      Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast to buns and croissants. The extra wide slots and eight browning settings enable you to get the perfect toast just the way you like it. See all benefits

      Avance Collection Toaster

      Perfect toast in every bite

      Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast to buns and croissants. The extra wide slots and eight browning settings enable you to get the perfect toast just the way you like it. See all benefits

        Perfect toast in every bite

        Unique heating system guarantees even browning

        • 2 slot metal
        • 1000 W
        • Cool stainless steel
        • Reheat, defrost, bun warmer
        Adjustable 8 levels of browning control

        Adjustable 8 levels of browning control

        Adjustable 8 levels of browning settings give you full control so you get the perfect toasted bread you like.

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

        Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

        Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

        Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.

        Extra wide slots to fit different types of bread

        Extra wide slots to fit different types of bread

        Extrawide slot to fit your bread, thick or thin.

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

        Cool touch stainless steel

        Cool touch stainless steel

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

        Audio feedback for "just ready toast" in time

        Audio feedback gives prompt feedback for perfect toasting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Cool touch stainles steel
          Color(s)
          Black

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Cancel button
          yes
          Reheat and defrost functions
          yes
          Adjustable browning
          yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.9  m
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          136x32x130  mm

        • Accessories included

          Bun warmer
          Yes

