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HD4646/56
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Kettle HD4646/56 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle
All (3)
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
Contacting Philips
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