2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.5 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Vermillion-orange
Hinged lid
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
4.4
of 5
24
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Risang
04/04/2018
Singapore
Easy to use and water boils fast!
Read other reviews before buying this product and it’s great. Water boils in about 5 mins. Loving it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4646/56 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4646/56 Kettle
Roger
10/07/2017
Singapore
This product is highly recommended with a good price and warranty.
As mentioned by Philips, it tales a shorter time for boiling the 1.5 ltrs water filled.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/20 Kettle
CHONG_MUILAU
02/06/2012
Singapore
Nice size and design.; Easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4646/56 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4646/56 Kettle