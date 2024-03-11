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Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionBlender and Juicer

HR1843/55

Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 817.3 kB
  • 11 March 2024

300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories.

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

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