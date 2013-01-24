  • 2-year warranty

    Viva Collection

    Blender and Juicer

    HR1843/55
    Homemade drinks and food instantly
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

      HR1843/55

      HR1843/55
      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories.

      Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. See all benefits

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. See all benefits

      Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. See all benefits

        Homemade drinks and food instantly

        Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

        • 300 W
        • juicer, blender&2 accessories
        Juicer and blender all in one

        Juicer and blender all in one

        You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

        2 speeds and pulse

        2 speeds and pulse

        Fast processing and cleaning.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        To make soy bean milk and fruit juices in the blender.

        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Blender jar
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Filter
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Bright white with orange accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pusher
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Suction feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1,2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Blender
        • Cleaning brush
        • Filter
        • Juice jug
        • Mill

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

