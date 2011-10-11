2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2170/50
600 W
2 L glass jar
Variable speed
Pulse, Ice button
No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
cmangla
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Powerful & Sturdy
Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Georgie1Em
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Powerful & Sturdy
Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Noengleow
13/12/2021
Singapore
Not durable
I changed the blade 3 times in 2years. It kept leaking and now they don't carry fhe spare.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender