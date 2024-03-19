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2 year warranty
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All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2170/50
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User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
All (8)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Are the Philips blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to attach my Philips Blender’s jar blade unit
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
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