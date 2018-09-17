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All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta maker HR2365/04
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

Premium collectionPasta maker

HR2365/04

4.2

| (11) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 10 minute

Fresh and flavorful homemade noodle has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 300 gram of noodle or pasta with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

See all benefits

Automatic solution to make various types of noodle

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 10 minute

  • 500g

  • 200W

Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.2

of 5

11

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

1

17/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Love it

Easy to use and clean up. Made bouncy noodles for my kids and I do not have to worry about the ingredients.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

21/02/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Fantastic product

never regret buying this noodle maker. it really made noodles in just 10mins. and cleaning not difficult too. definitely will recommend to my friends too

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

18/01/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Fresh noodle anytime, effortless

Fall in love with this noodle maker at the first use. Easy to use and easy to clean up. I can have fresh noodle anytime, without the hassle kneading, rolling and cutting the dough, simply effortless. Just follow the instruction and you will get a bouncy fresh noodle in less than half an hour.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

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