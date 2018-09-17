2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 10 minute
Fresh and flavorful homemade noodle has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 300 gram of noodle or pasta with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
500g
200W
With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.
4.2
of 5
11
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Nothingismyname
17/09/2018
Singapore
Love it
Easy to use and clean up. Made bouncy noodles for my kids and I do not have to worry about the ingredients.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
shar2606
21/02/2018
Singapore
Fantastic product
never regret buying this noodle maker. it really made noodles in just 10mins. and cleaning not difficult too. definitely will recommend to my friends too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Wenny
18/01/2018
Singapore
Fresh noodle anytime, effortless
Fall in love with this noodle maker at the first use. Easy to use and easy to clean up. I can have fresh noodle anytime, without the hassle kneading, rolling and cutting the dough, simply effortless. Just follow the instruction and you will get a bouncy fresh noodle in less than half an hour.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker