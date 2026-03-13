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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

Premium collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

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Premium collectionPasta maker

HR2365/04

Premium collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05

  • PDF file, 12.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Fresh and flavorful homemade noodle has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 300 gram of noodle or pasta with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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