2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2365/04
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
Fresh and flavorful homemade noodle has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 300 gram of noodle or pasta with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How to use the water markings on my Philips pasta maker
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How perfect dough consistency looks like with Philips Pasta Maker