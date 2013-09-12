2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3541/98
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
2.3
of 5
65
Reviews
DJDylan44
12/09/2013
Australia
Awesome product
Awesome product but I would like it to be wireless and to support more video, picture, and music formats. I would also like to have more updates. But apart from that it works great, haven’t had an issue with it. (apart from when I push a button when it is turning on the speakers won’t work until I restart the product but that is ok as it is using all of its ram to start up quick and efficient and I don’t have to wait 2 minutes like my other surround sound I only have to wait 20-30 seconds). Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Janny2303
20/12/2020
Canada
Have it for years (3) and its still amazing
After years of daily use (single dad of five kids) i am still satisfied. Clear sound, clear picture. Now i am looking for the same model and brand again because the DVD tray wont work anymore. But as ive said, 3 years of daily use. Very good and solid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-12-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-12-20
Jawnathan
19/10/2019
US
Sounds good, works good
I got it used, which tells me no one had a freak accident with wires and such, it works good, no real problems. I would say if you want a more flat sound buy another stereo system because this is more of a movie "enhancer" when it comes to sound (which I like). It gets a little warm when you use it but it's nothing to be worried about.
Pros
Sounds fantastic, looks good, does many things (Blu-ray, DVD, optical, Netflix, Vudu, ECT), decent size, feels more powerful than it says on paper.
Cons
It has port noise (a small amount, not noticable in movies or music), requires you use the speakers that come with it because of an adapter attached to each speaker,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-09-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Date of Use 2018-09-18
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