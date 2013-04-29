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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
5.1 Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTS3541/98
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (6)
What is ARC port and why to use it?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
Can my Philips player play DivX Ultra files?
What is BD Live feature?
How to perform an update of my Philips device via USB?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
Cannot access BD-Live features on my Philips HTS
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
No video when connecting my iPod to Philips dock station
Subtitle button on my player's remote not working
I forgot the password of my Philips device
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