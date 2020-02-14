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    • A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water

      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

      HX3042/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

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      A powerful stream of water

      For a regular clean

      • 2 nozzles

      F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off
        Nozzle replacement
        • Every 6 months
        • for good hygiene

      • Items included

        F1 Standard nozzle
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Standard nozzle
      Badge-D2C

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