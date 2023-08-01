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    • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

      Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

      HX3826/31

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

      Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.

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      Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

      • Quad Stream technology
      • Pulse waves guide as you go
      Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

      Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

      Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

      Quadstream technology: removes plaque from below the gumline

      Quadstream technology: removes plaque from below the gumline

      The Quadstream technology removes up to 99% of plaque from 6mm deep periodontal pockets.

      Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

      Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

      Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.

      2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

      2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

      Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

      Complete clean in 60 seconds

      Complete clean in 60 seconds

      Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.Get a thorough 360° clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.

      Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

      Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

      Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

      Effortless technique

      Effortless technique

      Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline — and let it do all the work for you!

      Standard tip for spot cleaning

      Standard tip for spot cleaning

      A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.

      Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

      Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Technical specifications

        Energy Consumption
        • Off mode <0.3 W
        • Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Nozzle attachment
        Easily clicks on and off

      • Performance

        Cleaning
        Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

      • Items included

        F1 Standard nozzle
        1
        F3 Quad Stream nozzle
        1
        Travel bag
        1
        USB charging cable
        1
        USB wall adaptor
        1
        Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser
        1

      • Modes

        Clean
        For a thorough everyday clean
        Deep Clean
        For a deep interdental clean
        Intensities
        3 levels

      • Health benefits

        Sub-gingival
        Removes up to 99% of plaque from below the gumline**

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Travel pouch
      • Standard nozzle
      • Quadstream nozzle
      • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
      • USB cable
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      • In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.
      • *In a lab study (actual results may vary), in the deepest 2mm of a 6mm periodontal pocket model.

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