2 year warranty
Discontinued
1-pack
Compact size
Screw-on
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
4.5
of 5
50
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
05/01/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7011/10 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7011/10 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Queen Sheba
09/10/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Cleanest teeth
I have used this toothbrush for more 15 years and have absolutely loved it. My dentist noticed a difference right after I started using it. The brush heads work very well, and I like the blue to let me know when to change my head.
Pros
blue line, right amount of pressure, easy to use, easy to change
Cons
I wish they lasted longer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/64 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/64 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Greaser
23/12/2019
US
Product is very good
I received this toothbrush for Christmas and I love it this is my first electric toothbrush and it is very good cleaning my teeth!
Pros
Cleans teeth very well I look forward to brushing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/64 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for e-Series HX7012/64 Compact sonic toothbrush heads