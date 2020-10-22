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2 year warranty
30-day return
Toothbrush heads
All series
Philips Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Discontinued
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HX7011/10
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User Manual
All (3)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What is the Easy-start feature on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
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