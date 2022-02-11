2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8431/03
1 nozzle
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.
3.3
of 5
301
Reviews
Philips_Fan
11/02/2022
Singapore
GREAT PRODUCT-POORLY MARKETED
Unlike water flossers which use a jet of water, Airfloss has just the right size of small storage for single use and delivers bursts of small controlled amounts of undiluted mouthwash in the gap between teeth, thereby effectively destroying bacteria. Water flossers have large storage tanks and are suited for jet flushing of gaps/teeth. I have been using both Water floss followed by Airfloss+mothwash for >1.5 years and gum/ tooth decay is under control. Philips should re-start selling this extremely useful product highlighting the benefits compared to mere water flossing
Pros
Extremely Effective for minimizing gum /teeth decay using neat mouth wash
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
THteh
22/08/2021
Singapore
Protect gum
Easy to use. Help clean and protect my teeth and gums
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Eric Ng
29/04/2021
Singapore
Verified buyer
Phillips AirFloss
This airfloss is a work horse and it is the next best thing if you do not have dentist tools at home. easy to use and floss well without the hassle. Plus the Phillips service is just outstanding.
Pros
Easy to use, handy size, you can use with regular mouth wash or just water, its not fussy. Charging is easy too cos i use Phillips toothbrush as well and they share the same charger.
Cons
can't think of any given its size and tank capacity
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
or your money back
when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
* From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used