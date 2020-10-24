Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Discontinued
Support
HX8431/03
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
What types of mouthwash can I use with my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you