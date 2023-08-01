Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for whiter teeth in just one day**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
DiamondClean 9000
Rechargeable toothbrush
Total
recurring payment
Complete care for your oral health
Gently removes up to 20x more plaque*
20x more plaque removal*
Whiter teeth in 1 day**
Pressure sensor
4 modes & 3 intensities
20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
Sonicare Fluid Action
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor
It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.
Choose your ideal cleaning experience
Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.
Brushing insights in the palm of your hand
Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.
Designed to care, with care
From its slim design to the sleek charging glass, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected wherever you go.
Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
14 days of regular brushing
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
Technical Specifications
Intensities
High
To boost your clean
Medium
For an everyday clean
Low
For sensitive teeth and gums
Power
Voltage
100-240 V
Technical specifications
Operating time (full to empty)
14 days
Battery
Rechargeable
Energy Consumption
Standby without display < 0.11W
Battery type
Lithium ION
Design and finishing
Color
Pink
Service
Warranty
2-year limited warranty
Software support
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
Compatibility
Android compatibility
Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
Bluetooth wireless technology
Connected Sonicare app
iOS compatibility
iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
Ease of use
Handle
Sleek and compact design
Battery indicator
Illuminated icon indicates battery life
Handle compatibility
Easy click-on brush heads
Timer
BrushPacer and SmartTimer
Items included
Handle
1 DiamondClean 9000
Brush heads
1 A3 All-in-One
Travel case
1 Charging travel case
Charger
1 Charging base and glass
Cleaning performance
Plaque removal
20x more effective*
Gum Health
Up to 15x healthier gums***
Whitening
Up to 100% more stain removal****
Speed
62,000 brush movements / min
Modes
Clean
For exceptional everyday clean
Deep Clean+
For an invigorating deep clean
Gum Health
Gently massages your gums
White+
To help remove surface stains
Smart sensor technology
Pressure feedback
Vibration and pulsing sound
Replacement Reminder
Lets you know when to replace your brush head
Sonicare app
Tracking and progress reports
Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain good oral hygiene.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.