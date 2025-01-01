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Ultinon AccessCar headlights bulb

LUM11366U2500X2

Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car.

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Quick, easy installation

Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

  • LED-HL Fog [≈H8/H9/H16]

  • Direct-fit LED bulb

  • 6000 K cool white light

  • Advanced automotive system

Plug-and-play installation

With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is childs play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with fog-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

Better light-beam performance than halogen

Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

Automotive-standards compliant

Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.