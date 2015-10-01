2 year warranty
M1BO/00
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.
Fidelio
Orange
Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .
Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.
The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.
Awards
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Jansi
01/10/2015
US
highly recommend!
Bought these after some testing in retail shop, other competitors like AKG and Sony were good but Philips Fidelio M1 is just bang 4 buck. Sound is designed for long listening experience. I find Fidelio strong character very apealing, they have powerful yet warm and pleasant sound, hights are silky, crisp but not bright, so it is gentle for my ears. Also i found that somehow i can get good sounding from mp3 and soundcloud not only CDs. these headphones deliver me same enjoyment as muy JMLab Chorus 707s speakers !
Yes, I recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
Musica
26/04/2017
US
2nd set and earpads tear again
The sound quality is superb. I do crank them up at times and have enjoyed them so far. Due to their sound quality, I decided to try second pair of Philips M1BOi/28 Philips Fidelio Black/Orange, however on both occasions and within first 7 month the ear pads came apart. I will consider L2BO/27 and see if they are comparable in sound with these M1MO.
JustAnEngineer
17/01/2017
US
Great Headphones Poor Ear Pads
I love the headphones. They are light and provide a great sound experience but Philips does not provide replacement ear pads. This is critical as they rip easily.