Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips headphones

    Keep your music close

    Explore headphones

    Our favourite

    Philips X3 over ear headphones
    x3 video thumbnail

    Fidelio X3 over-ear open-back headphones

    Like a concert hall for your ears
    • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage
    • 50 mm neodymium drivers. Exquisitely tuned
    • Velvet feather-light ear-cup cushions, with memory foam
    Philips Fidelio headphone audio cable
    Audio cable
    Philips High performance headphone
    Hi-res audio
    View this product

    Find the headphones that are right for you

    Wireless
    True Wireless
    Noise cancelling
    Over ear - on ear
    In ear - ear bud
    Sports
    Kids
    Philips wireless headphones

    Wireless headphones


    Be free to move
     

    Feel free with our range of Bluetooth wireless and true wireless headphones. Wireless headphones are joined to each other via headbands or neckbands. True wireless earbuds sit securely in your ear and have no wires at all. Perfect from gym to street.
    Go wireless
    High resolution over ear wired headphones

    Wired headphones


    Simple. Or spectacular
     

    Whether for at home or on the go, our wired headphone range offers plenty of choice. From simple in-ear headphones and volume-limited kids’ models, to stylish on-ear headphones and over-ear models tuned for audiophiles. It’s sound the way you want it.
    Go wired
    Philips noise cancelling headphones

    Noise-canceling headphones


    Music. Or silence.
     

    Put the world on mute. Our in-ear and over-ear headphones with Active Noise Canceling let you focus on what you want to hear. Enjoy your music and podcasts to the fullest, or sink into blissful silence by engaging noise cancellation with no music.
    Control the noise

    Headphones you'll love

    Show me all headphones
    *TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.

    More on Philips audio  

    Philips hi fi systems, boombox, radio alarm clock
    Home audio
    Your home. Your sounds
    Treat your ears
    Philips TV soundbars
    Soundbars
    For every thrilling moment
    Enrich your TV sound
    Philips portable bluetooth speakers, wireless speakers, portable radio
    Portable audio
    Music and radio on the move
    Go places

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED TVs
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    HDR
    See all TVs

    Philips Audio  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio

    Support  

    TV Support
    Audio Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube