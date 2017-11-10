2 year warranty
Discontinued
M5601WG/90
Unique & desirable
With its sleek silhouette and high quality finishing, Philips Mira challenges conventional perceptions about telephone design. Timeless, unique and stylish, it’s an elegant piece of art for your home.
1.8" display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
Value your privacy and quiet at home? Black List restricts specific numbers or those starting with certain digits, protecting you from receiving unwanted calls. You can choose to block up to 4 sets of numbers. Each set can consist of 1 to 24 digits. If the number of an incoming call starts with any of these number sets or are the exact numbers that you chose to blocked, your phone will not ring. With Call Barring, you can avoid the surprise of expensive phone bills by blocking calls to specific numbers starting with certain digits (for example, pay per call numbers).
Always have the phone numbers of your loved ones available: Save up to 100 favorite contacts in your phonebook.
Advanced sound testing and tuning for superb voice quality
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Anderson
10/11/2017
Singapore
Stylish, Durable and Long TalkTime
Been using for years. Voice quality is good, long talk time. Also the ringer is loud enough for mommy. Oh yes the ergonomic is great especially for mommy as it’s like holding a traditional phone its curves and prominent mouthpiece. Excellent!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone
ANGELINA
14/11/2017
Singapore
Cannot work
I bought from Philip Fair on the 4Nov2017. After one week i was told to sent to Macpherson service centre for repair cause it cannot work when i brought home and try. I have to spent 23dlrs for taxifare which cause the item to be more expensive instead. Very disappointed cause its a new item I taught could be change one to one.
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone
Danielz
31/10/2017
Singapore
Broke twice in 6 months
Truly lousy product. Only thing going for it is the design. Mine broke twice within 6 months period. 1st time, I sent in for repair, after 2 weeks was told beyond repair and received a replacement. Used for 1 month and it broke again. Both times, no dial tone signal, can't call out. Cannot receive incoming calls too. I'm not going to waste time and effort to send it repair again. Will write this EXPENSIVE phone off. Will not be buying another Philips product soon. I'll help to spread the word of Philips reliability to all my friends.
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone
This review was made for M5601WG Mira design cordless phone