2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
M5601WG/90
Discontinued
Can I charge my Philips handset either way around?
What is DECT?
What is 'Calling Line Identifier' (CLI)?
What are the benefits of using a Philips DECT phone?
What is FSK/DTMF and why do I need it?
How to remove battery from my Philips Mira phone?
How to disconnect my Philips phone from the router?
How to shorten the ring delay on my Philips DECT phone?
How to pair/register my Philips handset with the base?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair