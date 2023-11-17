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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
DVD Micro Theater
Discontinued
Support
MCD908/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (5)
What is the Parental rating on some DVDs?
What kind of discs are supported on my Philips system?
What is HDMI?
How to switch between languages on my Philips device?
How to choose a music track on my Philips Hi-Fi?
Some features not available on my Philips system
Noise from my Philips theater during radio playback
No sound output from the HDMI jack of my Philips unit
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